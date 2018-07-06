Tino Cochino Radio Hits KZBD (107.5 Now)/Spokane

MAPLETON Top 40/Mainstream KZBD (107.5 NOW)/SPOKANE adds YEA NETWORKS’ TINO COCHINO RADIO for nights. KZBD becomes the third MAPLETON station to air TINO COCHINO RADIO.

MAPLETON VP/CHR Programming TOMMY DEL RIO commented, “TINO orchestrates a show with compelling content that will help us achieve success in a competitive market. I am excited to add TCR to KZBD in SPOKANE!”

TINO COCHINO added, “Working with TOMMY DEL RIO has been an awesome experience. He’s super involved from show delivery to weekly liners, he understands our brand and this is now the third MAPLETON station we’re welcoming to the TCR family. The team and I are excited to takeover SPOKANE!”

For info on TINO COCHINO RADIO hit SCOTT@YEANEORKS.COM or MIKEY@TINOCOHINORADIO.COM.