Tina Halma Unveils Singles “Gaslight” and “Presente” with More on the Way

Rising artist, producer, and songwriter Tina Halma is making a bold and intentional statement with the release of her latest singles, “Gaslight” in English and “Presente” in Spanish, available now on all digital platforms. Blending genres including Electronica, Latin Pop, Synthpop, Alternative Pop, EDM, Trap, and Electropop with touches of Electronic R&B and Neo-Soul, Halma continues to carve out a unique sonic identity that transcends language and borders.

This dual release marks the beginning of an ongoing series, with two additional singles planned in the coming months following the same bilingual approach. By presenting her music in both English and Spanish, Halma deepens her connection with a global audience while staying true to her multicultural influences and artistic vision.

“Presente” began as an intimate piano composition, with lyrics written prior to developing its melodic structure. The track evolved through collaboration with producer Auro Sónico, resulting in a deeply emotional and layered piece. “It’s a very emotional song on a personal level,” Halma shares. “For me, it represents emotional, psychological, and even spiritual healing. I believe in the transformative power of music, not only for myself but for others as well.”

The track features composition and lyrics by Tina Halma, production by Auro Sónico (Jose Saavedra), and mixing and mastering by LaClaveenelRitmo (Angel Valenilla).

In contrast, “Gaslight” channels a different kind of emotional release. Written, produced, and composed entirely by Halma, the track explores themes of empowerment, self awareness, and healing through expression. “It’s about letting it all out and channeling emotions in a positive way,” she explains. “There’s sarcasm and satire in it, but also growth. It’s about seeing the blessings hidden behind the trials.”

Both singles are supported by visual content available on Halma’s official YouTube channel, with additional video releases planned as part of the campaign.

Beyond her music, Tina Halma brings a rich and multidimensional background to her artistry. A former global sailor who spent a decade traveling the world on cruise ships, she draws inspiration from diverse cultures and life experiences. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management with a minor in Performing Arts, as well as a Master’s degree in Marketing, and is currently exploring creative writing, visual arts, and the study of sound frequencies and their effects on the brain.

Her passions extend into philanthropy and community work. Halma actively supports RUIDOSA, a community empowering women in music across Latin America, as well as Festi-Band, a foundation dedicated to transforming the lives of youth in the Dominican Republic through music. She also contributes to PADELA, an organization that helps stray animals in the Dominican Republic.

With a growing catalog and a clear artistic direction, Tina Halma is positioning herself as a dynamic and globally minded artist. All current releases are available digitally, with more music and announcements, including live performances, expected soon.

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