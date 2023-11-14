Tina DeCara Releases New Single Bones

Tina DeCara’s new single “Bones” is now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

Listen on SPOTIFY

Co-written by Seann Bowe, Produced by Helveeta, mixed/mastered by Vito2300 and recorded at Celia Werner Studios.

New York based pop artist Tina DeCara is inspired and influenced by a wide variety of modern day artists such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Dave Grohl with a nod to legends including Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Michael Jackson

The past few years have seen Tina appearing on several high profile features, including her collaboration with Thoreau “Illusion” which hit over 1 million streams on Spotify, and releasing several well received tunes herself like “SOLO” which hit New Music Friday in the US and the UK, and “Dreamer” which she performed at EZOO. Recently, Tina also took a turn starring in FUSE TV’s national docu-series “Saturday Morning Fever,” as the only female singer/songwriter to showcase her talents in singing, acting and dancing on the show.

For More on Tina DeCara, VISIT:

Linktree

Tik Tok

Facebook

Instagram