Times Square Goes Country: Twinnie’s Big Billboard Moment

British country-pop sensation Twinnie has released her latest single, “Back to Jack,” now streaming everywhere. The song blends Twinnie’s signature storytelling with catchy country-pop melodies, exploring the pull of old habits and complicated love.

Inspired by Amy Winehouse’s iconic ‘Back to Black’ and shaped by Twinnie’s own heartbreaks, “Back to Jack” is a bold country-pop crossover that delivers raw honesty and a fiery edge. Twinnie transforms the pain of love lost into a powerhouse anthem: soulful, sassy, and irresistibly catchy.

With vulnerable lyrics like “when you’re letting me down, he’s picking up / when you’re making me cry, he’s getting me drunk / but, I want you,” Twinnie turns emotional wreckage into something cinematic, with equal parts heartbreak, heat, and the kind of honesty you only spill over whiskey.

On June 20, the music video for “Back to Jack” made its stunning broadcast debut on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard and is now in rotation across CMT Channels, including CMT Equal Play on PlutoTV. The track is also featured on the coveted CMT Spotify and CMT Apple Music curator playlists, highlighting Twinnie as one of today’s standout country artists.

The single premiered exclusively on WSM Radio’s Coffee, Country & Cody on May 20, where Twinnie gave a memorable live in-studio performance.

Adding a personal touch to the release, Twinnie recently toured the iconic Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, TN, where she was given a private tour of the grounds—an experience that deepened her connection to the song’s themes of whiskey, heartbreak, and stories poured into every bottle.

Twinnie will also be performing at the Glastonbury Festival, taking place June 25–29, 2025, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England. This year’s lineup is one for the books, featuring a powerhouse mix of headliners and major acts including The 1975, Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Noah Kahan, Charli XCX, Alanis Morissette, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, and many more.

About Twinnie:

Twinnie is a boundary-breaking British artist whose genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals, and bold storytelling have earned her critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, Forbes, Billboard, NPR, and more. Raised in the Romani Travelling community, she brings a fierce sense of authenticity and inclusivity to every lyric, performance, and project.

Her 2020 debut album Hollywood Gypsy was named BBC Radio 2’s Album of the Week, while her most recent release, the expansive 22-track Something We Used to Say, was hailed by NPR as one of the best albums of November 2024. Since relocating to Nashville, Twinnie has made her Grand Ole Opry debut, appeared on U.S. radio and television, and released her U.S. label debut EP Welcome to the Club, which has surpassed 24 million streams. In 2023, her single “Bad Man” charted on U.S. Country Radio, further solidifying her place in the American country-pop landscape.

A dynamic performer, Twinnie has shared the stage with major headliners including Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson, and Chase Rice. In October 2024, she made history as the first British artist to sing the U.S. National Anthem at GEODIS Park in Nashville and was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country. She closed out the year with a sold-out UK headline tour and is set to appear at major festivals in 2025, including the iconic Glastonbury Festival, while continuing her UK and U.S. tour dates.

Beyond her work as a recording artist, Twinnie is a gifted songwriter with credits for global icons such as Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, The Shires, and Lvndscape. She is also an award-winning creative director, earning Best Short Film at the British Short Film Awards, and expanded her acting career in 2024 by joining the cast of the long-running British soap opera Emmerdale.

A passionate philanthropist and mental health advocate, Twinnie is the founder of I Know A Woman, a non-profit initiative that helped secure standardized therapy access in label and publishing deals during the pandemic—a contribution recognized by Forbes.

With over 30 million organic streams, a rapidly growing global fanbase, and a fearless drive to amplify underrepresented voices, Twinnie continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist on her own terms.