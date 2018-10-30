Time Zone International Records (TZIR) is here!

Time Zone International Records(TZIR) was established in 2012 with the purpose to help independent artists. The CEO & Owner is Marlon Calder.

TZIR wants independent artists to understand how to make a career out of being a musician.

The company has many divisions including but not limited to the following; Underground Railroad (URR), No Phear, TZIR Merchanding, and others.

Mr. Calder said; “Time is a measurement that everyone lives by and music is an international language that everyone understands.” As the CEO Mr.Calder is determined to become successful with TZIR talented musicians that is a part of the organization.

Time Zone International Records is an independent record label that includes artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers. The label prides itself that it caters to all genres of music.

However, It is Mr. Calder’s vision to see Reggae & Dancehall not only fused with hip-hop and other genres but more so for this genre to be mainstream and respected around the world.

The company has now teamed up with 15-years veteran Renee Terrelonge owner of Terrelonge Recordings and Longe Management company to foster new artist to its roster.

Time Zone International Records (TZIR) roster includes No Phear, Blam Nation, Venomous Touch, Young Jazz, Jay Varsity, and Buck Million. Under the direction of the Mr.Calder, the company artists collectively streamed over 500 Million streams on Spotify, SoundCloud, google play, Napster, Tidal and more.

Mr. Calder goals are to find talented artists to sign and allow them to share their talent with the world. The teaming up of Mr.Calder and Ms.Terrelonge the expectations and delivery can only be as it should become a reckoning force in the music industry.

For more information on the organization, one can visit:

W: timezoneinternationalrecords.com

Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCk0p6FUS5OUQAMTy2cpBI7g

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/therealtimezone

IG: Instagram.com/T_ZIR

FB: facebook.com/TimeZoneInternationalRecords/

Twitter: @timezoneinternationalrecords