Time to Check into the Roach Motel with New Comedy Album from TV’s Chris Roach

The Long Island Comic, Actor, and Podcast-Host Who Played The Recurring Role of Fellow Retired Cop “Mott” on James’ CBS Sitcom “Kevin Can Wait” Releases First Laugh Out Loud Collection

Just off a National Tour with Kevin James and coming from his stint opposite James on CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait”, Long Island’s own Chris Roach just released his first comedy record “Roach Motel” on iTunes, Pandora and all the major services.

Chris will be performing to support the album with several upcoming East Coast dates and more national shows planned:

12/17 at Gotham Comedy Club, NYC

12/31 at Comedy Works, Bristol PA

2/1 thru 2/6 Borgata Hotel and Casino In Atlantic City, NJ

2/14 McGuires Comedy Club in Bohemia, NY

2/15 Governors Comedy Club in Levittown, NY

Also, don’t forget to listen to Chris host the “Long Island Explained” podcast with co-host Steve Belanger with a new episode every Tuesday. Every week they discuss one Long Island-specific topic ranging from pop culture, the supernatural, history and true crime. They also chat with celebrity guests, including comedian Jim Breuer, boxer Gerry Cooney, actor Steve Guttenberg, musician CJ Ramone and many more.

Listen and Subscribe here: http://www.longislandexplained.com/about.html

A Ronkonkoma, NY native, Christopher Brian Roach has also appeared in film and television from Comedy Central, Limitless, The Onion Sports Network, CBS Instinct and others. He regularly performs stand-up at some of the biggest and best known stages in the tri-state area such as The Borgata in Atlantic City, Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, Governor’s Comedy Clubs on Long Island, and many more. Following “Kevin Can Wait” he skyrocketed to fame, appearing on United Stations Radio, SiriusXM with Jim Breuer and his fellow castmates, The Anthony Cumia Show discussing his former NYPD career, and interviews with famed comedy scenester Jeffrey Gurian, and The Laugh Button among many others. His music video “Ronkokomo” (A Long Island-centric parody of The Beach Boys hit) went viral, racking up over a million views on social media.

WATCH: Chris Roach “RONKOKOMO” (Beach Boys Parody) via YouTube

Roach has been on a roll bringing side-splitting comedy to the masses, and now with the release of Roach Motel, more show dates and the Long Island Explained podcast, fans have plenty more reason to laugh!

