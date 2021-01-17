Time Life Digitally Reissues Eight Albums By David Frizzell

Time Life continues to expand its digital music division with a new, eight album digital distribution deal with country music favorite David Frizzell. Beginning January 15, three of Frizzell’s solo records, four of his Frizzell & Friends collaborations, and a live album recorded with Jett Williams will be available on all major digital platforms. In addition to his work with Williams, songs from the eight albums include appearances by a number of country stars including Allen Frizzell, Merle Haggard, Crystal Gayle, T. Graham Brown, Lacy J. Dalton, Jimmy Fortune, and more.

“Well, we sure didn’t get to hit the road in 2020 so it gave me a lot of time to find the masters to many of my old albums and focus on getting them released on all the digital platforms,” says Frizzell. “I am so happy to partner with Time Life, who as we know do some of the best country music compilation projects through their infomercials. To know that they are going to help get my music out to the masses like they have been doing for all these years is just a true blessing.”

“David Frizzell has incredible talent that shines both as a solo artist and in his collaborations with so many of country music’s beloved artists,” says Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. “It’s an honor for us to work with him and share his great music.”

Frizzell began his career touring with his brother, Lefty, when he was just 12 years old and since then his work has been nominated for GRAMMY Awards, won the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year award and the ACM Vocal Duet of the Year for two years in a row as well as an ACM Award for Song of the Year. Frizzell is also an author and has worked with a number of causes and nonprofits including Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, and Music City Animal Rescue. He also runs his own record label, Nashville America Records.

About Time Life:

Time Life is one of the world’s pre-eminent creators and direct marketers of unique music and video/DVD products, specializing in distinctive multi-media collections that evoke memories of yesterday, capture the spirit of today, and can be enjoyed for a lifetime. TIME LIFE and the TIME LIFE logo are registered trademarks of Time Warner Inc. and affiliated companies used under license by Direct Holdings Americas Inc., which is not affiliated with Time Warner Inc. or Time Inc.

The following albums will be available on all digital platforms via Time Life on January 15:

David Frizzell “Confidentially: The Ultimate Package”

David Frizzell “Me & You”

Frizzell & Friends “LeftyFest”

Frizzell & Friends “This Is Our Time”

Frizzell & Friends “Present: Buddy Holly Country Tribute”

Frizzell & Friends “Roundup”

Frizzell & Friends “Roundup: Campfire Songs”

Frizzell & Williams “Frizzell & Williams On Tour Again”

# # #