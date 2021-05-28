Tim Qualls Refreshingly Revives Retro With New Single “Heartbeat”

Houston pop-soul artist Tim Qualls released his vivacious single “Heartbeat” on May 11. The track is a rugged pop tune with moody synth, gritty guitar, soft falsetto, and a deep back beat. Mastered by pop industry leader Randy Merrill of Sterling Sound, “Heartbeat” is a force to be reckoned with as Qualls takes a strong step into the next level of his career. Qualls best describes the song as “if the movie Drive were best friends with The Weeknd and The 1975.” This release is perfectly fitting for a rebirth of society into spring after a rough year. Between the retro vibes and Qualls inviting vocals, “Heartbeat” is sure to be a hit with fans old and new.

Created during the 2020 lockdown, “Heartbeat” has touches of real life romance and intimacy as Qualls was rekindling the fire with his wife during the unique time. “We took this into the studio knowing we wanted to have an 80s synth vibe featuring the Juno 106 and Juno 60,” says Qualls. Those intentions became reality with the help of some of Houston’s best musicians, including Ty Robins of Robins Studio. The release of “Heartbeat” will be accompanied by a music video visually based off the ever-fitting movie Drive.

Houston based songwriter Tim Qualls, delivers Rootsy soul music that is grounded in family, heartache, and a positive outlook on life very few write about. Influenced by legends like Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, and John Mayer, musicians compare him to a “soul artist that croons on the piano”. Once awarded Houston Press’ “Best New Act” award, Tim continues to deliver new music every year, most recently with his uplifting gospel inspired EP ” Beautiful Kind Of World” which features his son on the cover and features some of Houston’s best musicians.