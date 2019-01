Tim McGraw will headline the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, February 3, the NFL announced today. His performance will take place at the NFL Tailgate Party with his new single “Thought About You” televised live on CBS’s Super Bowl LIII Pregame Show, THE SUPER BOWL TODAY.

For updates on Super Bowl LIII festivities, fans may visit SuperBowl.com or follow @SuperBowl on Twitter.