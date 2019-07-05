Tim McGraw Teams With American Airlines to Support Stand Up to Cancer

Tim McGraw is throwing his support behind a valiant cause, aligning with American Airlines as they join the fight to Stand Up to Cancer.

The popular airline company is devoting an entire aircraft to the cause, offering a promotion in the month of July where patrons can donate a minimum of $25 to add the name of a loved one who has fought, is currently fighting, or lost a battle with cancer to the Stand Up to Cancer plane that is set to fly through the skies in fall 2019. All of the donations go toward Stand Up to Cancer’s mission of funding research programs and finding effective new treatments for cancer patients.

McGraw lends his voice to a public service announcement about the initiative.

“There are two types of journeys in life, there are those we choose to take and those that life takes us on. From moments we’ll never forget to those we must overcome,” he says, his voice narrating clips of a woman being surprised with a ‘one year cancer-free party’ and a young child courageously fighting her cancer battle. Like many, the singer has been impacted by the disease, as his father Tug McGraw passed away from glioblastoma in 2004 at the age of 59, while the star’s mother and aunts experienced battles with cancer during his childhood, he tells People.

“Every family in America has a cancer story, my own family included. Too many of us have lost our parents, children, spouses and friends to this terrible disease,” McGraw shares in a press release. “I’ve been so touched by the stories of the American Airlines team members I’ve met over the past month and I’m honored to lend my voice to this campaign to help create a world where all cancer patients can become long-term survivors and have more time with the people they love.”

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has been involved with Stand Up to Cancer since 2012, when he participated in the third annual telethon to help raise money for the cause.