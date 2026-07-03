Tim McGraw shares the tracks ‘Pawn Shop Guitar’ and ‘Song for America’

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Tim McGraw returns to the music scene with the arrival of two tracks, marking his first standalone material in more than a year.

The simultaneous release of “Pawn Shop Guitar” and “Song for America” comes after the artist stepped away from his active schedule to address several physical ailments. According to a statement from the singer, a period spent recovering from notable back and knee problems provided an unexpected window for writing and reflection. McGraw noted that the downtime allowed him to focus on personal narratives, stating, “I was able to really dig into some personal stories in those songs for the first time.”

The autobiographical track “Pawn Shop Guitar,” which was written alongside Tom Douglas, chronicles McGraw’s early professional struggles and the sacrifices required during his initial pursuit of a musical career in Nashville. The title also serves as the namesake for his upcoming 33-date summer concert tour across North America, which is scheduled to begin in July.

The companion piece, “Song for America,” functions as a patriotic mid-tempo tribute ahead of the upcoming U.S. semiquincentennial. The composition, co-penned by Douglas and JT Harding, utilizes wide-ranging geographic imagery to depict the complexities of domestic life.

These songs arrived just ahead of the launch of McGraw’s North American PAWN SHOP GUITAR TOUR. The 33-date run kicked-off July 9 in Bethel, NY and continues through the summer with three stadium dates at Hersheypark Stadium (Hershey, PA), Fenway Park (Boston, MA), and Target Field (Minneapolis, MN). He will be joined by special guests The Chicks and Lady A, along with tour support 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne.

Tickets are on sale now at www.timmcgraw.com.