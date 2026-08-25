Tim McGraw sets fall 2026 engagement on Las Vegas strip

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Tim McGraw has announced a highly anticipated return to the Las Vegas Strip for an extended engagement in the fall of 2026. The upcoming series of performances follows his previous critically acclaimed, sold-out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The multi-Grammy Award winner will present a high-energy production showcasing three decades of chart-topping hits. During his prior brief engagement in Las Vegas, McGraw captivated audiences alongside elite professional rodeo athletes. While performing on the Strip, he notably took time to celebrate other major live events, stating to the crowd that “it was an honor to welcome some friends up on stage.”

The new fall performances mark a busy calendar year for the 58-year-old artist, with McGraw currently on the road with his 33-date North American headline run, “The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour,” which continues through late September.

With an expansive catalog featuring 49 number-one singles and 19 number-one albums, McGraw’s setlist for the upcoming autumn shows is expected to feature legendary staples such as “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Humble and Kind,” and “It’s Your Love.”

For ticket info head HERE.