Tim McGraw Is Releasing a Book About His Health Journey

Tim McGraw knows music, but he also knows health and fitness, so he’s putting it into a book. Per People, the country staple will share his story of transformation in Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, out this November.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw says. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

The country star says that this book will be for everyone, regardless of their fitness level or goals.

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

While on tour in 2008, McGraw cut alcohol from his life after friends and family voiced their concern about his pre-show drinking ritual, which he said was to calm his nerves. “That’s where my workout program came into play. It took the place of alcohol and it is really important,” he explains.

In the end, for Mr. Faith Hill, the fitness journey is about feeling good and being healthy, especially since he’s regularly performing on a hot stage, moving around.

“It wasn’t like I was trying to lose 40 pounds, I was just wanting to get healthy,” he says. “For me, it is more about feeling good and being where I want to be physically and on stage. When I am on stage in 98 degrees out there, you want to feel good. And my show isn’t stand out there and not move around.”

Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life will release on Nov. 5, 2019, at select retailers and online. It will focus on his own personal story of creating a healthier and better self-striving for that personal vision of the man he wanted to be.