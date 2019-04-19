Tim McGraw Is Going on a Book Tour

Tim McGraw will be hitting the road this June, but not to play concerts. McGraw will promote his upcoming book release, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation, on an official book tour.

The country star teamed up with Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham to write his book, which analyzes music that was created during politically fraught times.

The book comes out on June 11, one day after the first tour stop on June 10 in New York. During the tour, McGraw and Meacham will talk about their friendship, creating the book, and their different perspectives as an artist and historian, respectively.

McGraw will even be performing songs from the book at book tour stops. Fans who purchase a ticket also get a copy of the book.

Songs of America will describe the soundtrack of various eras, including the American Revolution, Great Depression and the civil rights movement. McGraw will write from an artist’s perspective and how the music itself was created, whereas co-author Meacham (who is a political science professor at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University) will detail each era’s political landscape and culture of when the music was created.

Aside from Songs of America, McGraw will publish a health and lifestyle book this November titled Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. That book will frame his journey with weight loss and creating a healthier lifestyle for himself.

Tim McGraw’s Songs of America Book Tour Dates:

June 10 — New York @ Beacon Theatre

June 11 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Gaillard Center

June 12 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

June 21 — Waco, Texas @ Magnolia Market at the Silos

June 22 — Atlanta @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

June 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Belt Theater

June 24 —Raleigh, N.C @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium