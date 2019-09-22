Tim Atwood To Host ‘Musician Spotlight’ at Country Music Hall Of Fame® And Museum Sunday, September 22

Country artist and piano virtuoso Tim Atwood will be bringing his keyboard to life with an exclusive performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s Ford Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 PM. During this special “Musician Spotlight,” Tim will highlight different aspects of his 50 year career and share stories about his 38 years at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Whenever I walk through the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, my memories come to life. I remember the music and memorabilia on display because I was there; I was a part of it,” says Atwood. “The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has 139 inductees. It amazed me to realize that I have performed alongside 60 of those members throughout my career. While it is the highest honor to perform in the Hall’s Ford Theater, it is all the sweeter to know I will be playing in the house that honors my friends.”

Attendees must have a Program Ticket to guarantee admission to this event. Program Tickets are free with museum admission or membership and distributed two hours prior to the event at the Museum’s box office on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is general admission and limited.

Museum members may also reserve their Program Tickets in advance by phone at 615-416-2050 or online. Reservations are accepted until 48 hours before the program, or until the program is at capacity. Tickets reserved by members are available for pickup at the membership desk in the museum’s conservatory.

Tim Atwood On Tour:

SEP 21 JOSIE Awards @ Dollywood / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 22 Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 28 PRIVATE EVENT / Peoria, Ill.

OCT 03 R.O.P.E. Awards / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 05 Texas Troubadour Theatre / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 09 Dottie West B-Day Bash @ 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 20 Four Season’s Resort / Lake Ozark, Mo.

NOV 02 Bosque Arts Center / Clifton, Texas

NOV 11 Nashville Veterans Day Parade / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 22 County Line Country Opry / Herrick, Ill.

NOV 23 Edgewood Opry / Edgewood, Ill.

NOV 24 Hidalgo Baptist Church / Hidalgo, Ill.

DEC 19 George Shinn Foundation ‘Shinn-Dig’ @ Lipscomb Univ. / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 21 Texas Troubadour Theatre / Nashville, Tenn.

JAN 25 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 26 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 27 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 28 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 29 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 30 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 31 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

FEB 01 The Country Music Cruise / Port Canaveral, Fla.

MAR 07 Effington Performance Center / Effington, Ill.

For a complete tour schedule, please click here.

About Tim Atwood:

Tim Atwood hails from East Peoria, Illinois. Before settling in at the Grand Ole Opry at the age of twenty-three, Tim toured with country legends Mel Street, Lynn Anderson and Jim Ed Brown where he can still be seen regularly on the rebroadcasts of Jim Ed’s TV series, Nashville On The Road. Tim’s other TV credits include Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, Larry’s Country Diner on RFD-TV, Another Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, Opry Live, Nashville Now, Hee Haw, Church Street Station, Country On The Gulf, Pop Goes The Country, Country Connection, Late Night With David Letterman, The Dailey & Vincent Show and features on CBS, NBC and FOX News. After performing over 8,500 times on the Grand Ole Opry with countless country legends and rising stars, Atwood launched his solo career. His third album, ‘Livin’ The Dream’ (2018), garnered a nomination for AWA Pure Country Album of the Year Award. He also became a member of the historic Wheeling Jamboree, and performed on TBN’s Huckabee, while keeping up an extensive touring schedule. In 2019, Atwood received two nominations for R.O.P.E. Awards for Entertainer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. His song “That’s How I Roll” was recently recorded by Opry legend Jeannie Seely and Lorrie Morgan, with Vince Gill on guitar. The song will appear on Seely’s soon to be released album on Curb Records. For more information, please visit www.timatwood.com.

