Tim Atwood Joins Jeannie Seely, Nicole C. Mullen, Charlie McCoy & More for Sixth Annual ‘Nashville Senior Christmas ShinnDig’

Country music star and Grand Ole Opry veteran Tim Atwood recently reunited onstage with fifty-two year Grand Ole Opry member, and country music icon, Jeannie Seely. Atwood & Seely – who’ve accompanied each other many times over the years on the Grand Ole Opry stage – performed “Old Friends” at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena for the Fifth Annual ‘Nashville Senior Christmas ShinnDig.’ Atwood also performed a fast paced rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” on piano.

The special event was established to honor Nashville senior citizens by George Shinn and The George Shinn Foundation as a promise to his mother to always remember our seniors. Approximately 800 seniors from the greater Nashville area were served at the free luncheon, highlighted by holiday entertainment, special door prizes, and a car which was given away to a needy individual.

“This is my third year to perform on the ShinnDig, and it is such an honor!” says Atwood. “I admire how Mr. Shinn, years ago, made a promise to his mother to remember our seniors, and he kept that promise. I took care of my own mother when her health began to fail, and I made a similar promise. I love the way George Shinn and the George Shinn Foundation reminds us that, in what often feels like a youth obsessed society, our “seniors” are still our most valuable asset. I can attest that life doesn’t end when you reach a certain age; with the right frame of mind and perseverance, it just keeps getting better.”

Other performers at the event included Charlie McCoy, Nicole C. Mullen, Julie Roberts, Paul Allen Coons, and Candy Christmas, with Hope Hines joining as the event’s emcee. Also in attendance were special guests Scott Hamilton and Darrell Waltrip.

About Tim Atwood:

Tim is originally from East Peoria, Illinois. He began his music career playing gospel music at the age of thirteen for The Harris Family. Before settling in at the Grand Ole Opry, Tim toured with country legends Mel Street, Lynn Anderson and Jim Ed Brown where he can still be seen regularly on the rebroadcasts of Jim Ed’s TV series Nashville On The Road. Tim’s other TV credits include Home & Family, Larry’s Country Diner, Another Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, Opry Live, Nashville Now, Hee Haw, Church Street Station, Country On The Gulf, Pop Goes The Country, Country Connection, Late Night With David Letterman, The Dailey & Vincent Show, Huckabee and features on CBS, NBC and FOX National News. With a busy tour schedule, audiences understand the long time veteran of the Grand Ole Opry stage is more than a singer; more than a pianist; Tim Atwood is an entertainer and a dynamic country showman.

About The George Shinn Foundation:

The George Shinn Foundation is dedicated to helping people in need. It is committed to building God’s kingdom and reflecting its founder’s deep Christian faith by furthering the work of churches, ministries, missionaries, and non-profit organizations. One of The Foundation’s most important outreach efforts to date, The George Shinn Foundation Clinic in Haiti, was officially dedicated in May 2013. The Foundation has a long-standing partnership with organizations working to rebuild Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake and has contributed to projects there including serving a school, orphanage, and church complex to the poor in Port-au-Prince. Nearing completion but already serving patients, The George Shinn Foundation Clinic is a multi-story urgent care medical clinic. After his diagnosis and successful treatment of prostate cancer, George Shinn created The Shinn Foundation as a way to extend his resources to others.

The George Shinn Foundation is dedicated to making a difference among the people it serves. By providing for basic needs, answering calls for help in times of crisis, and equipping ministers, The Foundation aims to offer the love of Christ and the hope of the Gospel to those who suffer.

