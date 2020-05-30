Tim Atwood And Jeannie Seely To Host World Famous ‘Midnite Jamboree’ Saturday, May 30

Country music entertainer Tim Atwood and Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely will host the world famous Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree on Saturday, May 30th. While maintaining social distancing and upholding CDC guidelines, there will not be a live audience; however, viewers can watch the taping live at 2pm CT on Facebook or on wsmonline.com worldwide at Midnight CT. As always listeners can tune in and hear the Midnite Jamboree live on WSM radio 650AM at midnight CT.

Tim Atwood & Jeannie Seely have known and performed together for over 40 years. “An Intimate Evening With Jeannie Seely & Tim Atwood” is a special performance that showcases their blended styles, sense of humor and talent, which combined, contributes over a century’s worth of music and memories. Together they have traveled the United States and for the first time, will bring to the airways an unforgettable night of unscripted, unplanned and possibly unrehearsed entertainment.

“I’m so happy to have the opportunity to perform this special show. The Midnight Jamboree is a part of our history here in Nashville and I consider it an honor anytime I can carry on the legacy of Ernest Tubb,” shared Jeannie Seely. “As the second longest running radio show after the Grand Ole Opry, we appreciate David McCormick continuing this tradition.”

Tim Atwood confides, “Playing the Midnite Jamboree always makes me smile. For years I backed so many artists on the jamboree stage. Now when I play in the spotlight, I bow my head before the curtain opens, in gratitude. This show is a part of our heritage–our musical thread–that connects us to our past and propels us into the future. Like Jeannie, I admire and respect David McCormick for keeping this tradition alive.”

During his thirty eight years on the Grand Ole Opry, Tim performed alongside nearly four decades of country music hit makers including Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Jean Shepard, Porter Wagoner, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Marty Robbins, Jim Ed Brown, Roy Clark, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood,Taylor Swift and Jeannie Seely.

About Tim Atwood:

Tim Atwood is an award winning entertainer honored in our nation’s Congressional Record for his many contributions to country music as a performer and a studio musician. Tim is a 38 year veteran of the Grand Ole Opry stage, a member of the world famous Wheeling Jamboree and is proud to include memberships into the ALM Musician’s Hall of Fame, along with an artist membership into the North American Country Music Hall of Fame, to his list of accolades. After a recent nod by the Reunion of Professional Entertainers for Songwriter of the Year, Tim’s song “That’s How I Roll” was recorded as a collaborative effort by Jeannie Seely, Lorrie Morgan and Vince Gill for Jeannie’s upcoming album. Tim’s TV appearances include the Hallmark channel’s Home & Family show, Huckabee, Larry’s Country Diner, The Dailey & Vincent Show, Country Family Reunion, Opry Live and Hee Haw. Voted “Fan Favorite” by the Genuine Country Music Association, Tim’s recent live stream performances these past two months, during our world’s new normal, have been viewed by over 500,000 country music fans.