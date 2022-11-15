Tiana Kocher Delivers Captivating New R&B Single, “Fade Away”

You know that feeling when you are so enveloped in the moment, that the rest of the world and all of the noise just fade away? Tiana Kocher encapsulates this on her new single, “Fade Away”, expressed with her velvety smooth vocals and alluring beats.

Listen to “Fade Away” Now:

Tiana has been busy this year writing and recording new music and performing in and around Los Angeles. In addition, she is finishing up a college degree and designing clothing for her merch line which she plans to release before the end of the year.

“This was my first time working with Tim Kelley, I have always looked up to his production and it was so surreal to work with one of the R&B greats,” says Tiana. “This song was also written in collaboration with Merges and Rikki Randall who have been long time collaborators. We wanted to go for an 80’s sounding record, back when you had those feel good records that feel like you’re wrapped in a warm cozy blanket. I wanted the song to feel comforting and nostalgic. Are you ever so enamored with someone that you simply ‘Fade Away’tiana ?”

Having grown up between Manila and Los Angeles, studying in London, and traveling the world, Tiana now calls LA home. The entertainment capital of the world is a place for her to hone her skills and work with some of the best in the business. Her collaborations include TLC, Faith Evans, Sage the Gemini and an upcoming release with R&B hitmaker, Bobby V.

Tiana’s new song comes on the heels of multiple releases, including hit singles “Back It Up” and “Up To You”, and sets up her upcoming album release for early ‘23. Stay tuned for tour dates, merch drops and more new music from Tiana.

For more on Tiana, visit her site TianaKocher.com

Listen to Tiana’s music on all streaming services: Spotify Apple Music