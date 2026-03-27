Thredge Confront Algorithmic Sedation with Explosive New Single “AM I HUMAN YET?”

In a cultural moment dominated by artificial intelligence, curated identities, and algorithmic pressure, Los Angeles-based heavy metal outfit Thredge releases a defiant and visceral new single, “AM I HUMAN YET?”, a hard-hitting anthem that asks the question many are too afraid to say out loud: Am I enough?

Produced by Steve Evetts (The Cure, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Misfits, Sepultura, The Used), recorded at Matt Sorum’s (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) GoodNoise Studio in Palm Springs, and mastered by ZUESS, the track delivers crushing instrumentation, commanding vocals, and a message aimed directly at the modern condition. At its core, “AM I HUMAN YET?” explores the psychological tug-of-war of expectation and the invisible ropes pulling us in opposite directions.

The new song arrives alongside a full-length music video, limited edition merchandise, and the launch of THE TERMINAL, Thredge’s new online communal space designed to foster authentic connection without the manipulation of social media algorithms. In an era of digital indifference, Thredge is building a direct bridge between artist and audience.

Founded by drummer Ryan Duswalt and featuring guitarist Anthony Laurie, bassist Grant Howard, and Dutta on vocals, Thredge has built its sound on the fusion of heavy metal with expansive musical influences. Their most recent full-length album, Dreams and Nightmares, produced by Grammy Award-winning Mikal Blue, is available on all streaming platforms.

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