Thorslund “Firecracker Man” Now At Radio: Download

THORSLUND is a Canadian-American rock n’ roll band based in Hollywood, California. The band consists of Jeff Thorslund (vocals, guitar, bass guitar) and his brother Tom Thorslund (drums, backing vocals). Born and raised in Southern Ontario, Canada, Jeff and Tom have been making music together since they were young teenagers escaping cold winters in their basement. On this latest project, Jeff’s songwriting cites influences rooted in 70’s rock n’ roll, with elements of 90’s grunge, creating a sound that is both fresh yet familiar. Their latest single, Firecracker Man, captures the explosive energy of the band’s live show, and announces the long-awaited return of rock n’ roll as a catalyst for uplifting good times on the dancefloor of life. The song was self-produced by the brothers and mixed by Nick Didia (Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam). With their debut album slated for release early 2022, THORSLUND has come to make a bang!

