Thompson Square Releasing Their First Children’s Book, “Time To Get Dressed”

Multi-Platinum, 2X Grammy nominees Thompson Square are beginning a heartwarming new chapter with the upcoming release of their first children’s book, TIME TO GET DRESSED.

Written by the Country duo’s Keifer and Shawna Thompson and illustrated by Ana Patankar, TIME TO GET DRESSED features cute and colorful full-page pictures and a sing-song storyline – meant to teach children how to get ready for their day and inspired by the duo’s two-year-old son, Cooper.

“We wrote a CHILDREN’S BOOK y’all!!! TIME TO GET DRESSED is so special to us,” exclaimed Shawna. “It started out as a song Keifer would sing to Cooper and has evolved into a book everyone can read to their kiddos! We’re thrilled to be able to share a part of our family with yours.”

Set for official release via Amazon and the duo’s website on November 13, pre-orders for Thompson Square’s TIME TO GET DRESSED begin now at www.thompsonsquare.com.

Priced at $9.99, those who pre-order will receive a signed copy of the lovable lesson book – PLUS a digital-download code for the bouncy “Time To Get Dressed” companion song, sung by Thompson Square and sure to help your little one remember what he or she learned.

The smiling tune is only available with TIME TO GET DRESSED pre-orders for now, going wide after the book’s release, and fans can get their copy of TIME TO GET DRESSED signed in person after Thompson Square’s next performance on the Grand Ole Opry, also set for November 13.

