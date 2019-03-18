Thompson Square Announce Signing to Reviver Records

Thompson Square are already planning on future music, based on their recent announcement that they have signed to Reviver Records, a worldwide recording deal that includes publishing.

Husband-and-wife duo Keifer and Shawna Thompson are excited to be joining the Reviver family and beginning a new creative journey, and it sounds as if their new label home is equally thrilled to welcome them.

“Thompson Square has written and recorded a brilliant project in Masterpiece,” says Reviver Records President Gator Michaels, referring to the duo’s last album, released in 2018. “In addition to being incredibly talented, Keifer and Shawna are wonderful people. We couldn’t be more proud to have them join our family at Reviver Entertainment.”

Masterpiece was inspired by the birth of the couple’s son Cooper in 2016. The album, their third, mixes several genres of music, with an underlying country theme.

“We have found a group of like-minded people who are as passionate about our music and career as we are,” says Thompson Square. “David, Gator and Bob have a vision that is exciting and motivating, and we cannot wait to get to work. We’re looking forward to this next chapter, and we couldn’t be surrounded by a better collection of talented and tenured individuals.”

Keifer and Shawna recently released a video for the album’s title track. It was shot and produced by Evan Kaufmann, and filmed at the Coleman Theatre in Keifer’s hometown of Miami, Okla. The video showcases the history of the Thompson family— complete with home videos—while cutting back and forth to an intimate live performance of the track.

Looking ahead, Thompson Square is gearing up for a tour to promote their “masterpiece,” performing on select dates this spring. They will be announcing more stops for the summer.