Thomas Tippin Inks A Deal With BMI

L-R: J. Tomlinson; T. Tippin; A. Tippin; and Troy Tomlinson

THOMAS TIPPIN, the youngest son of Country artist AARON TIPPIN, has signed with BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI) for exclusive songwriting representation.

“We are thrilled to welcome THOMAS TIPPIN to the BMI family,” noted BMI’s JOSH TOMLINSON. “He’s a talented young writer with a bright future ahead of him. Having known AARON and THEA for years, it was a full-circle moment for our families for me to sign THOMAS as a BMI writer.” Added THOMAS TIPPIN, “It’s an honor to be signed to BMI, where my mom and dad have been for years. I’m really looking forward to working with them.”