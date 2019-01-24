Thomas Rhett Wants to Run Something More Unique Than a Country Bar

Thomas Rhett has a full plate—he’s writing and recording music, touring the globe and balancing life as a husband and father to two young daughters. But with many of his friends and colleagues such as Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean bringing an influx of new bars to Broadway in downtown Nashville, Rhett has considered opening his own business, but wants to create a concept different from the popular bar trend.

“I think I just want to figure out if we ever do something like that, what is the vibe gonna be, like what kind of food, where’s it gonna be,” he explains to his label, Big Machine Label Group. “Every artist is opening a bar in Nashville. It’s insane – like literally every artist. And so I would like to do something a little bit unique and see what we could do.”

Rhett has stepped out of the realm of country music to work on different projects, including working alongside his wife Lauren with 147 Million Orphans, an organization that brings awareness to the orphan crisis and supplies food and resources to impoverished communities. It’s through this organization the couple met their adopted daughter, Willa Gray.

In the meantime, music and touring will keep the country star busy. Rhett has revealed that he’s been actively writing songs for a new album, and is set to launch his six-month Very Hot Summer tour on May 17 in Spokane, Wash. His father, hit songwriter Rhett Akins, will join him, along with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson.