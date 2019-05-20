Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Jon Pardi For Collaboration On New Song “Beer Can’t Fix”

Just two weeks away from the release of CENTER POINT ROAD (The Valory Music Co.) on May 31, ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year and MULTI-PLATINUM selling performer Thomas Rhett is sharing a second collaboration from his upcoming project today, “Beer Can’t Fix” featuring Jon Pardi.

Written by Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, the new tune is a swaying two stepper layering Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi’s laidback cool as a remedy for whatever ails you. Fans who have pre-ordered the album at digital retailers here, instantly received the track today along with four previously released tracks, and pre-order limited edition album packages are available at ThomasRhett.com.

“I was playing golf with one of my producers, Julian Bunetta, in Knoxville and we were both playing terribly, so we decided to drink a beer and suddenly we both started playing much better,” Thomas Rhett shared. “Julian looked at me and said ‘well, ain’t nothing a beer can’t fix’ and we both were like, ‘We have to write that.’ As soon as it was done I knew I wanted Jon on it. It’s basically about not taking life too seriously, and I just knew Jon’s voice would be the perfect addition to the song.”