Thomas Rhett Shares Album Titled Track “Center Point Road” Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

As MULTI-PLATINUM selling performer and current ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett ramps up to unveil his upcoming fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD (The Valory Music Co.) in just one week on May 31, today he is sharing the anthemic title track feat. Kelsea Ballerini.

Acting as the mantle for his most autobiographical project to date and co-written by Thomas Rhett with Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge and Cleve Wilson, “Center Point Road,” captures what it feels like to stare down an unknown future, with a pressure-cooker of emotions magnifying every fork in the road.

Fans who have pre-ordered the album at digital retailers here, instantly received the title track today along with five previously released songs including the album’s other hailed collaborations – the “high-spirited” (NPR) “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” (featuring Little Big Town) and “celebratory” (Rolling Stone) “Beer Can’t Fix” (feat. Jon Pardi). Pre-order limited edition album packages are available at ThomasRhett.com.

“‘Center Point Road’ to me is very nostalgic,” Thomas Rhett shared. “It’s about being young and thinking ‘this is as complicated as life is ever going to get,’ not realizing one day you move on to the next chapter and it comes at you quickly. Kelsea and I have been good friends for years now and with her growing up similarly in a Tennessee town, I knew she would relate to what we were writing about. She absolutely nailed it.”

[embedded content]

Recently announced, Thomas Rhett will celebrate album release next Friday, May 31 headlining NBC TODAY’s 2019 Citi Concert Series. Tune-in beginning at 7AM local time to watch the “all-around star” (Forbes) perform his Top 10 single “Look What God Gave Her” among other hits and new music and use #ThomasRhettTODAY to join the conversation.