Thomas Rhett sets “Soundtrack to Life” summer tour dates

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Thomas Rhett is gearing up to return to the road this summer with a newly announced headlining run called the “Soundtrack to Life Tour.”

The trek will visit more than 20 cities across the United States, launching July 9 in Nashville before traveling to markets including Austin, Dallas, Hartford, Grand Rapids, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Sacramento. Several rising country acts will appear throughout the tour in rotating support roles, including ERNEST, Kashus Culpepper, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Conner Smith. Emily Ann Roberts will open each show on the tour.

Rhett said the concept behind the tour reflects how music can capture meaningful moments in people’s lives. “I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment—your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end—and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer,” he said. “And for me, there couldn’t be a better way to kick off tour than at home in Nashville. I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”

Rhett also has several high-profile performances planned this year: he will join Morgan Wallen for select dates on the Still The Problem Tour, and later travel overseas to perform alongside Luke Combs during a three-night run at Wembley Stadium. Rhett also just announced he will be joining forces with pop singer Niall Horan for a co-headlining stadium event in 2026, with the duo announcing two exclusive shows on July 9 at GEODIS Park and July 18 at Hersheypark Stadium. Up-and-coming performers Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts are scheduled to open both nights.

Ticket info for the “Soundtrack to Life Tour” can be found: HERE.

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