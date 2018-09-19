Thomas Rhett Set To Release New Single “Sixteen” To Country Radio

Current Multi-CMA Award nominee THOMAS RHETT has announced “Sixteen” as his next single. The “coming-of-age” song was written by Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas and Joe Spargur and follows a four-pack of RIAA PLATINUM-certified No. 1 hits including “Craving You,” “Marry Me,” “Unforgettable” and “Life Changes” from his PLATINUM-certified album LIFE CHANGES (The Valory Music Co.).

“For someone in the midst of so many personal and professional milestones, Thomas Rhett still finds time to look backward” (Rolling Stone) with his reflective songwriting.

“When you’re a kid, you can’t wait to grow up and reach that next milestone,” Thomas Rhett said. “But as you get older, you look back and think about how much fun you had at 16, 18 or 21. This song is a reminder to live in the moment and just soak up where you’re at in life.”

Following a hot-ticket first run packed with sell-outs, Thomas Rhett brought back his LIFE CHANGES TOUR over the weekend, kicking off the fall leg with a completely sold-out first shows in Bangor, ME and Uncaseville, CT.