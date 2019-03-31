Thomas Rhett Reveals ‘Center Point Road’ Track Listing, Album Cover

Thomas Rhett has revealed details surrounding his upcoming fourth studio album, Center Point Road. The title comes from the name of a street in his hometown of Hendersonville, Tenn. that “shaped and influenced much of his life experiences.”

Rhett’s album will likely mark his most autobiographical release to date. “For me, Center Point Road really symbolizes what it was like to grow up in Hendersonville,” the singer says. “First dates, first football games, first heartbreak, first kisses, success and failures. I really feel like that road shaped who I am today, and it felt fitting because the record, for the most part, is pretty nostalgic. Songs like ‘Almost,” ‘That Old Truck’ and especially ‘Center Point Road,’ really describe who I was as a kid and teenager, and who I’ve become as an adult.”

Rhett co-wrote all 16 tracks off the album—a first for him. “On this one, I just got back to why I wanted to make music in the first place – and that was writing great songs,” he explains. “This is one of those records that every time I listen back to it, it still feels new.”

Once again, Rhett co-produced the album alongside famed producers Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure and Julian Bunetta.

Fans can now pre-order limited edition album packages. Those who pre-order the album digitally will receive a brand-new track Friday (March 29) in addition to the previously released tracks “Look What God Gave Her” and “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” featuring Little Big Town.

Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Track Listing:

1. “Up” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally

2. “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time (featuring Little Big Town)” | Thomas Rhett, Karen Fairchild, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, Jonathan Yip

3. “Blessed” | Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

4. “Look What God Gave Her” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta, JKash, Ammar Malik, John Henry Ryan

5. “Center Point Road (featuring Kelsea Ballerini)” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge, Cleve Wilson

6. “That Old Truck” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Kamron Kimbro, Ryan Tedder

7. “VHS” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Amy Wadge

8. “Notice” | Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

9. “Sand” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Michael Hardy

10. “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton, Ryan Tedder

11. “Things You Do for Love” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Josh Osborne

12. “Remember You Young” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

13. “Don’t Stop Drivin’” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Josh Miller

14. “Barefoot” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller

15. “Dream You Never Had” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

16. “Almost” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Amy Wadge