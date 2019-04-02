Thomas Rhett Pays Ode to His First Car in Nostalgic New Song, ‘That Old Truck’

Thomas Rhett has debuted a nostalgic new song, “That Old Truck,” off of his upcoming album Center Point Road. The song’s poignant lyric video showcases his emotional and storytelling side.

“Up and down the streets of a no-name town / Me and her with the windows down / 35 rollin’ on the ground / Lovin’ every minute / Skoal peach in the side of the door / Coke cans rollin’ on the floor / No I never wanted nothin’ more / Yeah that was livin’ / I drove her to work / Drove her to school / I drove her to PCB / I jacked it up, loaded it down / With all my friends and me,” Rhett sings as he looks back on lost days of youthful romance and carefree innocence.

Rhett co-wrote “That Old Truck” with Julian Bunetta, Kamron Kimbro and Ryan Tedder from OneDirection. The new slow jam is a far cry from the other, more up-tempo tracks he’s let fans hear from his next album, including its first single “Look What God Gave Her” and “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” which features Little Big Town. He debuted the latter with a fun performance on Saturday Night Live in early March.

“That Old Truck” is one of the new tracks featured on Rhett’s upcoming fourth studio album, Center Point Road, which is set for release on May 31. The album is currently available for pre-order, and fans who order the album in advance will receive instant grat downloads of the studio versions of all three released songs.

Rhett will hit the road this summer for his 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour. His father, singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, will join him on the road along with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson. The tour kicks off in Spokane on May 17 and runs through October.