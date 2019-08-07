Thomas Rhett Now Has a Line of ‘Rhettro’ Swimsuits

Thomas Rhett has announced a partnership with the fashion brand Chubbies to release his own swimsuit line, called the Rhettro Collection.

The new line features bright neon pastel swimwear, with designs for for men, women, boys and girls. The limited-edition collection is available for purchase now. Watch Rhett debut the collection with Esquire here.

Men’s swim trunks run from size S through XL. Women can choose a one-piece in size XS through XL. Boys’ and girls’ suits are sized 12 months to 5T. Prices for the exclusive suits start at $49.50.

Rhett and his family has been previously spotted wearing the brand’s gear while out and about and while on tour. “How cool is it that I got to design a collection with a brand my whole family wears in real life,” the singer noted in a press release. “I am a huge fan of Chubbies—they speak to my lifestyle on the road of warm weather, summer and fun. I am really loving what we put together.”

“Thomas Rhett x Chubbies is a collaboration that has been months in the making and we couldn’t be more excited. Our brands stand for the same ideal – that of creating products or content that gives our audience a dose of that Friday at 5PM feeling,” Chubbies founder and Chief Digital Officer Tom Montgomery added. “This collection represents that weekend kickoff for all families out there, with a style for every member of the household.”

Take a look at a sampling of the suits, below! Will you choose them for your next family beach or poolside outing?