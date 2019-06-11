Thomas Rhett Makes Strong Debut With Fourth Studio Album ‘Center Point Road’

As critics laud “few singers have played a larger role in defining the sound of country music over the past half-dozen years than Thomas Rhett” (Rolling Stone), the reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year has earned his second consecutive No. One on Billboard 200 Albums Chart in less than two years with CENTER POINT ROAD (The Valory Music Co). It also makes history today with over 33 million on-demand audio streams for its songs, claiming the biggest streaming debut week ever for a country album.

“The reception for this new music has been mind-blowing from the start,” said Thomas Rhett. “In these last two years of life, a lot has happened that gave me a lot to write about. When I didn’t think I could get more personal, I did. And I attribute so much of that to the songwriters that really went with me into deeper territory and to the producers that had a great vision for the sound of this album. I just feel super honored and super blessed that we got to make this record with such an incredible team. Huge shout out to the fans for listening to it and supporting every release along the way. It has been such a whirlwind, for the album to finally be out and to see this kind of response is just mind-blowing.”

In celebration of the new album, Thomas Rhett brought CENTER POINT ROAD to Bridgestone Arena this past weekend (6/8) where more than 7,000 fans were treated to an up-close-and-personal set in the round from the singer/songwriter revealing stories behind the new music, while also delivering the smash hits and fan-favorites that shaped him into the artist he is today. Featuring special surprise guests Jon Pardi and Rhett Akins, the sold-out special event was rounded out with a $100,000 donation to music education through the CMA Foundation.

