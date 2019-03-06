Thomas Rhett Makes Huge Impact At Country Radio With New Single “Look What God Gave Her”

Fresh off introducing his “buoyant” (Rolling Stone) new single, Multi-PLATINUM selling performer Thomas Rhett continues to thrill fans and rack up accolades. The in-demand entertainer earned the highest chart debut of his career with “Look What God Gave Her,” as Country radio’s most-added song this week, debuting at No. 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay and No. 29 on the Country Aircheck Mediabase chart after its release Friday.

Additionally, Thomas Rhett also dropped “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” (feat. Little Big Town) immediately following his performance on Saturday Night Live, which was layered with “soul” and a “funkier edge” (Billboard). Fans can get both tracks now when they pre-order his hotly-anticipated upcoming fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD ahead of its May 31 release on The Valory Music Co.

Making his ‘SNL’ debut as the first Country artist of the show’s current season, Thomas Rhett delivered the television world-premiere of “Look What God Gave Her,” once again showcasing his “commanding stage presence” (Rolling Stone) and earning his reputation as “a man with no boundaries” (Billboard). The 12X chart-topper later launched into the ‘80’s inspired blast of feel-good fire, “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” featuring longtime friends Little Big Town. Enlisting a horn section and powerhouse back-up vocalists, Thomas Rhett “kicked his onstage party up a notch” (Billboard).

Watch the current ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year nominee’s double dose of performances on Saturday Night Live here and here.