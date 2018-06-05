Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Return As ‘CMA Fest’ Hosts

VALORY MUSIC CO.’s THOMAS RHETT and BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s KELSEA BALLERINI will return as hosts of the three-hour television special, “CMA FEST,” for a second year. The special is set to air WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8th at 8p (ET) on ABC-TV and will recap NASHVILLE’s annual CMA FEST, happening this THURSDAY, JUNE 7th through SUNDAY, JUNE 10th.

“This year’s CMA FEST is our biggest yet, with many artists debuting full festival sets on the NISSAN STADIUM stage,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “We’re thrilled once again to broadcast ‘CMA FEST’ and bring the festival to millions of Country music fans, not only here in the U.S., but all around the world.”