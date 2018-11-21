Thomas Rhett Announces His 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour

MULTI-platinum selling performer Thomas Rhett announced his VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR with special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins. Thomas Rhett is set to kick off the summer on May 17 in Spokane, WA. Touted as a “Born Entertainer” (Lincoln Journal Star), fans can’t help but “get swept up in the fun” (Lexington Herald Leader) of Thomas Rhett’s live show. Initial public on-sales are scheduled for Nov. 30 beginning at 10:00am local time via thomasrhett.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets for additional select cities beginning Friday, January 25 as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com, and additional dates will continue to roll out over the coming weeks. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10AM local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Live Nation is the national tour promoter.

“We literally just closed out our 2018 tour in the U.K. last week and I’m already thinking about next year’s tour,” said Thomas Rhett. “I’m glad we have the winter to plan and come up with some crazy stuff for next year because I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans. And, I get to bring my dad and two of my favorite artists in country music along for the ride.”

The VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR will make notable stops across the US and wraps in his hometown of Nashville, TN.