Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan plan special two-night stadium event this July

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Country star Thomas Rhett and pop singer Niall Horan are joining forces for a rare stadium event in 2026, announcing two exclusive shows that highlight their longtime friendship and musical collaboration.

The pair will headline concerts on July 9 at GEODIS Park and July 18 at Hersheypark Stadium. The performances mark the first time Rhett and Horan have shared the stage as co-headliners for stadium shows. It will also be the first headline concert for either artist at GEODIS Park. Up-and-coming performers Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts are scheduled to open both nights.

“Niall and I have been buddies for nearly a decade now, but one thing we’ve not done yet is officially tour together,” Rhett said. “There’s nothing I love more than being on the road alongside longtime friends. It’s going to be a blast for us and the fans.”

Horan shared the same excitement, adding, “When TR brought up the idea of doing these, I immediately got so excited just thinking about it. We’ve been friends for ages, and it just makes perfect sense.”

Both artists also have busy schedules ahead — Rhett will appear at several stadium dates on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour before launching his own Soundtrack of Summer Tour across more than 20 U.S. cities, and joining Luke Combs for a three-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, Horan just released his new single “Dinner Party,” as a preview of his upcoming fourth solo studio album.

Ticket info can be found: HERE.

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