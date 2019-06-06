Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini Return To Host CMA Fest Music Event of Summer with Special Guest Bobby Bones

The Country Music Association has announced Country Music superstars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini will return to host “CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, with multi-media personality Bobby Bones tapped as special guest host. “CMA Fest,” the three-hour primetime concert special, which brings Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience to a national television audience, airs Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.

“This year’s CMA Fest offers something for every music fan,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “From surprise collaborations to some of Country Music’s most exciting emerging and legendary talent, we’re excited to bring the festival to millions of fans around the world later this summer.”

“‘CMA Fest’ is always the summer’s must-see music event with the biggest names in Country Music,” says Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming. “With Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini returning for their third year and Bobby Bones joining them as special guest host, we know this summer’s festival will knock it out of the park.”