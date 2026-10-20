Thomas Allain Releases Debut Album “Words I’ve Learned To Say”

Gainesville, Florida indie folk-rock artist Thomas Allain has released his debut album, Words I’ve Learned to Say, a nine-song collection exploring change, loss, self-discovery and connection. Produced by Dan Hannon (Manchester Orchestra, Julien Baker, Paris Jackson) and recorded at Ivy Manor Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the album blends intimate, confessional songwriting with the energy of classic soul, rock and modern folk-pop: a sound Allain describes as “sentimental indie folk rock.”

Track Listing:

1. Footprints in the Stone

2. Desdemona

3. How to Move Away

4. Shallow Love

5. When We Were Kids

6. Your Help

7. I Never Get Sleep

8. Kaleidoscope Song

9. Plastic Cup

The album’s first single, “Footprints in the Stone,” co-written with Jordan Burchel, was released in June 2025. The pop-soul track introduces the album’s central themes of vulnerability, self-reflection and the tension of navigating an increasingly curated world.

Words I’ve Learned to Say began in Allain’s bedroom during a period when he was leaving his former band, losing friendships and questioning the person he was becoming. Writing with Burchel helped him regain confidence in his songwriting and ultimately set the album in motion.

“I wrote these songs because I needed to hear them,” Thomas shares. “At the time of writing, I was walking away from my old band and some of my closest friendships. I felt as though I was drifting towards someone I didn’t want to become. Words I’ve Learned to Say became a way for me to find language for the thoughts and emotions I had been struggling to express.”

He continues, “Right now, it feels like we’re inundated by generated thoughts and perfected ideas and curated images of what being a person is supposed to be like. I wanted to make something that treated every passing thought and feeling with care and intention because being jagged around the edges is what makes us human. The hope is that Words I’ve Learned to Say helps people re-contextualize their rote feelings and thoughts, reaches them at their lowest and most vulnerable moments, and helps them realize they are not alone.”

The album’s core tracking took place over five days at Ivy Manor, with additional recording at Allain’s home studio. Hannon also played drums, with Eli Hannon on keyboards, Jared Przybysz on bass and mixing, and Matt Stanland on additional guitars.

The making of Words I’ve Learned to Say is also captured in the mini-documentary Making Footprints in the Stone (Episode One), offering an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the album’s recording process.

For fans of Theo Katzman, Maye Erlewine, Melt, Lizzy McAlpine, John Mayer and Death Cab for Cutie, Words I’ve Learned to Say is available now.

About Thomas Allain:

Thomas Allain is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Gainesville, Florida, creating what he calls “sentimental indie folk rock.” Drawing from rock, soul and modern folk-pop, his music combines heartfelt storytelling with an organic, driving sound.

A former frontman of The Late Night Losers and touring member of Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists, Allain has performed at the 30A Songwriters Festival in 2024 and 2026, Tom Petty Weekend in 2024 and 2026, Sing Out Loud 2026, BIG Culture & Arts Festival 2026, WUFT Amplified and live on 90.1 WMBT.