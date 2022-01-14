Thom Sessa ‘Dance With Me’ Now at AC Radio: Radio/Media Download

Thom Sessa, a native of Dania Beach, Florida, has been performing and teaching music since his early teens. He began singing and playing in various churches on the black gospel circuit at the age of fourteen. He has appeared with such great talents as Shirley Caesar, Albertina Walker, The Caravans, The Jackson Southernaires, The Florida Mass Choir, and the Sing Out Miami Mass Choir. In addition to traditional gospel music, Thom has performed jazz, pop, and R&B in various South Florida venues continuously for over ten years. While Thom continues to do special engagements, he left his regular performance schedule so that he may concentrate on composing and recording. As an accomplished composer and lyricist, his repertoire includes many of his original compositions such as “Dance With Me” and “Next Door Guy”, both of which are available on CD singles. Thom is also involved in musical production, including past projects with Gioia Bruno when she began her solo career after Expose, and work for Levin Management of New York. Since 1999, Thom has been part of the Music Ministry at Unity On The Bay, Miami, where he serves as Choral Director. Many of Thom’s original compositions can be heard as performed by the Unity On The Bay Choir as well as solo performances by Thom himself. “Dance With Me” from Thom Sessa is one of the best so far & expect a great run for him in 2022″, says Chad Bell from National Radio Hits.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Thom Sessa

Song Title: Dance With Me

Publishing: Thom Sessa

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Dance With Me

Record Label: Heavy Lift