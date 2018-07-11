This Week’s Merge: Welcome To Instagram TV

When INSTAGRAM announced hitting the one billion user mark, they also rolled out INSTAGRAM TV – a new feature where videos are no longer limited to 60 seconds; IGTV videos can be up to an hour long,” writes CUMULUS and WESTWOOD ONE VP/Social and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“And now that you may have already jumped in and played around with IGTV – creating an Instagram TV strategy should be the next step.

“So I found the perfect tips for you – ‘straight from the FACEBOOK mouth.’

“Remember, the best content is when we give the audience something they can’t get on the radio.”