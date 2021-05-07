This is Red Over Black “Direction To Perfection”: Radio/Media Download
Red Over Black consists of four and sometimes five friends, who have known each other for 14 years. Originally from the Midwest. In Nebraska is singer/songwriter/guitarist Jamie Gazelle with over 400 songs to his credit. Rob Paz on percussions and keys- writer from Kansas –Even Duebner from Kansas City on bass and guitars songwriting and vox. From Wyoming reigns Amanda Rose adding additional vocals. She can sing just about anything.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Red Over Black
Song Title: Direction To Perfection
Publishing: Song Puzzle Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Red Over Black
Record Label: Song Puzzle Music
|Record Label:
|Ggix Song Puzzle
|jay gazelle
|5127670548
|smoogee88@yahoo.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Ggix
|Leander
|5127670548
|smoogee88@yahoo.com
|Manager:
|2000 Years Old
|samm dorchee
|5127670548
|smoogee88@yahoo.com
|Booking Agent:
|Stellar Way 3rd Degree Bookings
|dan scott
|5127670548
|swmoogee88@yahoo.com