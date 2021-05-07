This is Red Over Black “Direction To Perfection”: Radio/Media Download

Red Over Black consists of four and sometimes five friends, who have known each other for 14 years. Originally from the Midwest. In Nebraska is singer/songwriter/guitarist Jamie Gazelle with over 400 songs to his credit. Rob Paz on percussions and keys- writer from Kansas –Even Duebner from Kansas City on bass and guitars songwriting and vox. From Wyoming reigns Amanda Rose adding additional vocals. She can sing just about anything.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Red Over Black

Song Title: Direction To Perfection

Publishing: Song Puzzle Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Red Over Black

Record Label: Song Puzzle Music