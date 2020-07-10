Therese Neaime “Dance Love” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Therese Neaime Releases A Radiant New Single For Summer 2020 “Dance Love” Is Out Now! International sensation Therese Neaime is ready to heat up the summer of 2020 with a brand-new single to follow up her previous chart top 20 at Music Week. Dance Love is designed to bring bodies straight to the dancefloor through a wildly colorful & catchy infusion of radiant sound “Dance Love” will officially be out and available everywhere online on the 22nd of June this year! With a lifetime spent immersed in entertainment which covers opening for Simply Red, touring in the middle east and headlining the South Africa and Copenhagen pride to mention a few milestones . Therese knows exactly what listeners want to hear & with her talent, experience, commitment, & dedication, she’s delivered time & time again throughout her career. The vibrant spark & inspired sound of her performance on “Dance Love” is a bold reflection of her genuine love of the craft, every bit as much as it reveals her remarkable professionalism, stunning vocals, and the true X-factor of an artist destined to live on the top spots of charts & playlists worldwide. Join Therese as she lights up the globe with a brilliant combination of Latin/Pop/Soul sound this year and celebrates the pure joy of music with each and every one of YOU listening. “Dance Love” is the anthem for 2020; Therese Neaime is back with one of her best singles to-date and cant wait to share it with you! Dance Love is written by Therese Neaime, Maria Marcus and Gunnar Norden Produced by Maria Marcus and Jon Hallgren.