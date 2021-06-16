Theresa “Level Up” In Your Inbox: Radio/Media Download Now

Advertising music executive by day and performer by night, Theresa is an undeniable new force on the modern pop scene. At 41 years old, Theresa is on an “Evolution of a Lady” – following her dreams of sharing her story with the world – one song at a time.

The Long Island native dreamt of pop stardom as a youngster and began writing original songs at the age of eleven. “I have notebooks upon notebooks of lyrics from my childhood,” shares Theresa. “One of the first songs I wrote was called ‘Love is Like Bubblegum,’ with incredibly poignant lyrics like ‘sometimes love is sticky, sometimes love is hard.”

At the age of 18, with plans of becoming a pop star, Theresa moved to New York City to attend school at Marymount Manhattan College, and never looked back. However, within three months of moving to the big city, Theresa’s father and best friend passed away.

“It was a very confusing time for me,” recalls Theresa. “I was very insecure. I had all these dreams, but they seemed so far out of reach.”

Theresa re-focused her music career to work behind the scenes, taking intern roles at Jive Records and with Sheryl Crow’s management company, W Management. Later, she landed in the advertising world as a music producer for commercials. But, last year, Theresa decided to once again chase her girlhood dreams, and reignited her career as an artist.

Taking cues from the 80’s and 90’s, Theresa draws influence from artists like Blondie, Madonna, Duran Duran, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga.

“I wanted to BE Madonna when I was younger,” admits Theresa. “It really wasn’t about her sex appeal. I just loved her style and her story. I loved seeing what she was going to do next. And I loved that she did it ALL. She wrote, she sang, she acted. And she still does it on her terms.”

Despite the unpredictable nature of last year, 2020 brought big things for Theresa, including her releases, “Let Go,” “Bright Light,” “Kiss Kiss”, “Marathon” and “Merry Christmas I Love You”. Theresa started off 2021 with her contagious single, “By Your Side” produced and co-written by Spencer Ludwig.

Theresa recently released her latest bop, “Level Up” – an anthem she wrote to inspire herself to strive for greatness, even through all the stress and uncertainty that comes along with trying to achieve your goals. Theresa says, “Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that success IS within reach. All the hard work and determination are worth all the crazy feels. We need to focus on the positive, recommit to our creativity and “LEVEL UP”!

As Theresa’s continues to evolve, she continues to generate well-deserved buzz for her infectious brand of pop. Her goal is to share her music and her story with everyone who will listen. “I want to inspire people to follow their dreams no matter how big at any age. I firmly believe that if we believe in ourselves and embrace all that life has to offer, we can do anything we put our minds to. Our dreams do NOT expire!”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Theresa

Song Title: Level Up

Publishing: Bubblegum Babe

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Level Up

Record Label: Bubblegum Babe