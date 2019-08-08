There’s Finally a Dolly Parton Day in Nashville

Nashville finally has dedicated a day to the living legend that is Dolly Parton.

Mayor David Briley declared that Aug. 5 is “Dolly Parton Day” in Music City, and the legend herself was on hand to personally receive the honor. The proclamation listed a number of Parton’s achievements, with Briley even calling her “Tennessee’s greatest education and literacy advocate.”

Parton created the Imagination Library, which is responsible for sending free books to children from birth until age 5 in select countries (United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom). Her foundation has delivered over 123 million books to children since its inception in 1995.

Parton also founded the Dollywood Foundation, which grants scholarships and awards to deserving recipients, as well as provides support to non-profit organizations that aim to improve the quality of life to children and others in need.

Parton is no stranger to accolades for her charitable efforts and philanthropy work. This year she was honored with the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year award. Superstars from every genre of music honored Parton by performing their own renditions of her classic songs.

Another charitable aspect that wasn’t listed on the proclamation was her work to preserve the bald eagle population through the sanctuary at Dollywood from the American Eagle Foundation. She was honored with the Partnership Award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2003.

The proclamation also recognized her contribution to music: “Dolly Parton is one of the greatest singers, songwriters and musicians Nashville has ever had the privilege of hearing.” The document also reminds fans that Parton made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the mere age of 13.