@The_Real_Regulators Partner With Average Joes Entertainment To Form New Imprint “Regulators Entertainment” Debut Comedy Mixtape

Average Joes Entertainment has established Regulators Entertainment in partnership with Tik Tok creators, @The_Real_Regulators. The comedy duo will release their debut mixtape, “In A World Of OSHA Violations,” April 1, 2021. The new project will feature songs from a line-up of Average Joes’ hot, new country rap artists interspersed with comedic skits. Skit collaborators include fellow Tik Tok creators @TheyCallMeToby2, @OG_Taco, @SilverbackMel, @Rebel.The.Scum and @Sloowmoee|. Pre-order the new mixtape here.

The new mixtape was curated by Eddie Brown and Bobby Johnson of @The_Real_Regulators, and incorporates some of their favorite country rap songs that resonate with their diverse audience. Featured on “In A World Of OSHA Violations” are Average Joes’ country rappers Camo Brian, Charlie Farley, Austin Tolliver, Shelbykay, Tommy Chayne, Cypress Spring and J Rosevelt.

“We formed this partnership to empower Tik Tok creators like Eddie and Bobby to connect our music to their rapidly growing diverse audience. The partnership will also accelerate the reach of the brand,” stated Nathan Thompson, Head of Business Development for Average Joes.

“In A World Of OSHA Violations” Track List:

1 “Cop Name Drop” – Skit/@The_Real_Regulators|@TheyCallMeToby2

2 “Beers Up” – Camo Brian

3 “Thespians” – Skit @The_Real_Regulators

4 “Cut A Rug” – Charlie Farley

5 “Calling Out At Walmart” – Skit/@The_Real_Regulators|@OG_Taco

6 “Yodelay You Down” – Austin Tolliver

7 “B.A.D.” – Shelbykay

8 “Single Moms” – Skit – @The_Real_Regulators|@Silverback Mel

9 “She Gives Good A Bad Name”- Tommy Chayne|Twang and Round

10 “Ordering Chicken” – Skit/@The_Real _Regulators|@Sloowmoee| @Rebel.the.Scum

11 “Rooster Tails” – Cypress Spring

12 “Credit Check” – Skit/@The Real Regulators|@OG_Taco

13 “Up In My Pickup” – J Rosevelt