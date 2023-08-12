The Wounded Blue Partners With Country Music Band ‘Ricochet’ To Honor America’s Law Enforcement & Raise Funds For Wounded Officers

The Wounded Blue, the only national organization solely dedicated to aiding officers injured in the line of duty, announced today a new partnership with the country music band Ricochet to raise funds for America’s wounded officers.

By going to AdoptACop.com, for a $20 contribution to The Wounded Blue, the non-profit organization will send you a CD of the Academy of Country Music (ACM)-award-winning country music band’s new 16-song project.

Ricochet is stepping up to help officers even in the face of the “cancel culture” attempts on fellow country music star Jason Aldean.

“I am an avid supporter of law enforcement. Without police officers protecting our travels, I would not get to perform, travel and meet as many Americans as much as I do,” says the lead singer of Ricochet, Heath Wright. “I do not believe in the defund the police movement — in fact, I think ‘defund the police’ are the dumbest three words ever spoken. Rather than canceling our police, we should be increasing their pay and finding ways to attract more people to serve. As it is, many are afraid to serve, and I want to do anything I can to bring awareness to this great organization that The Wounded Blue has founded.”

The ACM award-winning 90s country vocal group Ricochet – best known for their chart-topping, gold-selling single, “Daddy’s Money,” Top-10 hits, “What Do I Know,” “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” and the Top-20 “He Left A Lot To Be Desired” – will release the band’s first album in over a decade ‘Ricochet Then & Now…The Hits & More’ (Encore Music Group distributed by Smith Music Group), on August 18 and will mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation in 1993.

The new CD’s track listing:

“THEN”

What Do I Know

Daddy’s Money

Love Is Stronger Than Pride

He Left A Lot To Be Desired

What You Leave Behind

That’s Love

“NOW”

Keep You Lovin’ Me

No Wrong Way

It’s Gonna Be Something

The Beauty of Who You Are

Feel Like Fallin’

I Knew

I Had To Be

Sweet Tea

Freedom Isn’t Free

ABOUT RICOCHET:

In 1996 the members of country super group Ricochet watched their debut single, “What Do I Know”, rise to the Top 5 earning the band the honor of the highest charting debut single of the year. The follow-up single, “Daddy’s Money,”, became an immediate across-the-board hit, rising to #1 on the Radio & Records Country Singles Chart, the Gavin Country Singles Chart, and the Billboard Country Singles Chart (where it stayed #1 for two consecutive weeks). The band’s distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies earned them recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music, a mantle they still wear today.

Now, more than fifteen years later, “The Hardest Working Band In Country Music” is still going strong. The band continues to create great country music, sung with distinctive harmonies that are their hallmark. They log thousands of miles on the road each year thrilling audiences of all ages across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit ricochetonline.com.