Pickin’ On The Patio

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) will host the next installation in its ninth annual “PICKIN’ ON THE PATIO” concert series on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27th. The show will feature WARNER group THE WILD FEATHERS and will serve as the launch of their new record, “Greetings From The Neon Frontier.”

Doors will open at 5p (CT), and the performance will kick off at 5:30p (CT) atop WMN’s building located at 20 Music Square East in NASHVILLE.