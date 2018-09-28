The West Coast Feed Unveil New Single “Set Me On Fire”

Following a time of soul searching and creative exploration, The West Coast Feed was born, bringing with them a hot new music video for their song, “Set Me On Fire.” A redemptive remedy to the difficulties found in life, sprinkled with narrative hints of the band’s personal struggles, “Set Me On Fire” is an electrifying music video with an inspiring message for all listeners. Tailored by life’s greatest disappointments, this track encapsulates the feeling of overcoming hardships in order to reach one’s full potential. With a series of exciting scheduled releases, The West Coast Feed clearly knows a thing or two about making a comeback. “Set Me On Fire” is now available for download and streaming across digital music platforms and the music video can be seen on YouTube.

During the middle of a sold out show in Los Angeles, lead singer, Jesse Butterworth, leaped off the drum riser causing a compound leg fracture, and the sudden end of a dream. However, Butterworth did not let that stop him. He and Matt Woll (guitar) founded The West Coast Feed and they strive to make “Set Me On Fire” their redemption song. “I found myself in a total funk and felt like the fire inside me went out. Years later, I started writing ‘Set Me On Fire’ as a plea to ignite something new inside of me,” explains Butterworth. “Matt and I took that song and started to build what became The West Coast Feed where the fire is now alive and well!” The musical intricacies that make up “Set Me On Fire” prove that Butterworth has, indeed, started a creative fire. From the steady, pulsing intro verse to the amplifying progression that climaxes into the main chorus and solo section, this track captures the feeling of triumph and success into the very fabric of its musicality. Where the track stands out is in its driving horn section that compliments Butterworth’s soulful yet grungy vocals. Visually, the music video captures the intended theme with an intense black and white filter that symbolically changes to color as a fire is lit on screen, burning with it the pain of an old wound.

The rising band worked with a number of talented, creative individuals to help make the track and video for “Set Me On Fire” come together. Aaron Sternke showed off his wide range of media skills, earning credits for filming and editing the music video as well as assisting with mixing the track itself. Initially produced by front man Jesse Butterworth, the final mix was mastered by Troy Clessner at Spectre Studios.

Less than a year old, The West Coast Feed is a brand new band with a sound many describe as when blue-eyed soul meets blue jean rock. Butterworth is a critically acclaimed artist and songwriter with several Billboard #1 songs and 4 Dove award nominations, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year. His creative work has been featured in USA Today, People Magazine, and The Today Show.

“Set Me On Fire” is now available for streaming and download across digital music platforms and the accompanying music video can be viewed on the band’s YouTube channel. Their self-titled album will be out on October 26, 2018. Find out what else this exciting band has in store by following them at TheWestCoastFeed.com.