The West Coast Feed Unleash Lively New Album

Folk-rock band The West Coast Feed unveil jaw-dropping new brass and string driven self-titled album. Backed with powerful instruments that elevate the heated lyrics, this album hauls momentum start to finish. The West Coast Feed’s self-titled album is now available for streaming on all your favorite digital music platforms .

Following lead singer Jesse Butterworth’s accidental on-stage run in with a drum riser that shattered his leg, The West Coast Feed rose from the ashes of a broken dream. The eight-member band, comprised of impassioned instrumentalists hailing from Seattle has drawn audiences to an experience of sound and sensation that keep audiences dancing. “You Know You Want It” opens the album with vigorous drumbeats and an impressive horn accompaniment that ignites the desperate tone felt throughout the album. Written and produced by the critically acclaimed artist, songwriter and frontman, Butterworth, “You Belong to Me” illustrates the journey Butterworth embarked on while adopting his daughter from Ethiopia. Accompanying the meaningful melody, fervent drums that trigger nostalgia deriving from rock group Queen amplify the single and set the tone for the rest of the album.

As a result of the band’s extensive musical background, live trumpets and heavy bass lines became the driving force behind tracks like “Set Me On Fire.” The tight backbeat of the rhythm section, a vibrant three-man horn section, tandem electric guitars and a soaring violin act as the blueprint for this song. “This is one of those albums that you can hear that we were sincerely having fun while we were in the studio making music together,” said Butterworth. “Which is refreshing particularly since a lot of these songs are about the struggle to fight your way back to a place where you feel like you’re yourself again. We hope this is one of the albums that people listen to when they need a pick-me-up and a reminder that their lives truly matter.”

Originating from Seattle, The West Coast Feed brought their rustic roots to their songs while simultaneously pouring their vulnerability into their lyrics. The West Coast Feed’s self-titled album is now available to stream or download on all digital music platforms. Keep up to date on all things West Coast Feed online at WestCoastFeed.com.