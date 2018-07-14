The West Coast Feed Debuts Energetic Single and Video, “You Belong to Me”

The eight-piece powerhouse band, The West Coast Feed released their new single and video, “You Belong to Me,” showcasing their large and energetic sound. The upbeat rock song displays the band’s big sound that has been exciting audiences at their live performances. The band also just unveiled their music video, available for viewing on their YouTube channel . “You Belong to Me” can be downloaded or streamed on digital music platforms worldwide.

“You Belong to Me”, written and produced by lead singer, Jesse Butterworth, is a truly personal track for the band. This single explores Butterworth’s journey of adoption and the bond between a parent and child. “This song is about the process that my wife and I went through to adopt our daughter, Harper, from Ethiopia,” explains Butterworth. “It was a three-year process with lots of paperwork and two trips over to Africa for court dates, but all of that work paid off when we were able to bring her home to be part of our family forever.” The track was engineered by Matt Woll and mixed by Aaron Sternke.

The band released a mid-century modern inspired video, directed by Aaron Sternke, with a Wes Anderson aesthetic. What starts out as a very Andy Griffith, Leave it to Beaver scene with people casually lounging around at a house party, switches gears when the band begins to play and takes the atmosphere to a new level.

Honoring the collective legacies of Memphis, Muscle Shoals, and New Orleans, The West Coast Feed generates a modern and electrifying swagger rock/soul experience. The tight backbeat of the rhythm section, a vibrant three-man horn section, tandem electric guitars and a soaring violin set the stage for the commanding voice of charismatic frontman, Jesse Butterworth. Since the Seattle-based band’s formation one short year ago, The West Coast Feed has filled clubs and theaters by word of mouth, drawing audiences to an experience of sound and sensation that makes sitting still impossible. With their highly anticipated self-titled full-length debut, founding member /guitarist and accomplished recording engineer, Matt Woll polishes the sweat, grit and energy of the band into a sonic studio shimmer.

Philanthropic support is a central theme to The West Coast Feed’s mission as they have partnered with two non-profit organizations, charity:water and All God’s Children International. All God’s Children is the agency who helped Butterworth and his wife adopt their daughter. To show their thanks, the band is donating proceeds from their upcoming CD release show to the non-profit who helped their family become whole.

“You Belong to Me” is the first single off of their self-titled debut album. Stream or download the it now on digital music platforms worldwide. The West Coast Feed will continue to tour and release more music throughout the year. Stay up to date by visiting TheWestCoastFeed.com.